(Fremont County) -- One familiar face in and around Fremont County is preparing for a new role in the coming days.
Lynda Marshall, the Office Assistant for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will be transitioning out of her full-time position on July 1. Marshall has served with the Fremont County Office since 2012. Marshall says the moment is a bit bittersweet leaving with so many cherished memories.
"I've loved every minute of it working with everybody in Fremont County -- they are just such a wonderful group of people," said Marshall. "I've learned a lot and have grown a new family there in Fremont County over the years."
In her new role, Marshall will be a remote External Bookkeeper for 17 county Extension offices throughout Iowa. The job expands on the duties Marshall had started to assume while working with Fremont County and helping other offices that outsourced their bookkeeping roles. Marshall says that she's looking forward to the road ahead.
"It is a lot of fun for me doing all of the checks and balancing and making sure that everything is right for that county," said Marshall. "It just kind of comes natural for me and I enjoy it a lot."
Originally from Omaha, Marshall came to ISU Extension and Outreach with limited interactions with farming and livestock. Over time, she's grown to know more about everything from cattle to the various agricultural programs such as 4-H. Because of her dedication to the area's farming community, Marshall is set to be recognized at the Fremont County Fair this year with the Honorary Award, which is presented to an individual that was not a member of 4-H, but has given their time and effort to benefit the program.
"I was not expecting that at all," said Marshall. "It's just something that I enjoy and love to do and I've always loved helping people. That's actually quite touching and exciting -- hopefully I won't be crying."
The presentation of the award to Marshall will take place on Saturday, July 16 at 5:45 p.m.. Congratulatory messages can be presented during this time as well to Marshall. To hear the full interview with Lynda Marshall about her time with the ISU Extension and Outreach in Fremont County, listen below.