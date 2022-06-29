(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah now has a full-time fire chief.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the rate and salary of Justin Marshall as full-time chief at $21.64 per hour. A department veteran for nearly 20 years, Marshall succeeded Ron Wesson as the city's volunteer fire chief in January, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says both the city and the fire department felt it was time for a full-time chief.
"Actually, the department came to us," said McQueen. "Because of Justin's workload, trying to do this on a volunteer basis was getting overwhelming. He's done a great job of going after grants, and taking care of things at the fire department. We felt it was a good time to do this."
Among other things, Marshall was instrumental in helping the city secure federal grant money for a new aerial fire truck. In addition to his fire chief duties, McQueen says Marshall will also handle building inspections and nuisance abatement tasks.
"He just completed one that, actually, you know, found out it did not have adequate fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and so forth," he said. "And so, you know, he's going to be more than being a fire chief. He's going to be very involved in building inspectors, and taking care of that. Like he said, hopefully, the stack of papers on his desk will start dwindling now that he has time to do this."
McQueen says Shenandoah is not alone in having a full-time chief.
"A lot of cities have a full-time chief," said McQueen. "A lot of them have full-time staff. I don't think it's out of the norm. I think it was time to do this and get someone in there, especially with the great job he's been doing."
Marshall's appointment is effective Friday, the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year. Council members also approved rates and salaries for full-time and part-time city staffers for the new fiscal year, as well as for Shenandoah Public Library employees and seasonal help at the Wilson Aquatic Center. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: