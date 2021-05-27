Arrest

(Creston) -- A suspect faces charges following a drug-related arrest in Creston.

Creston Police say 34-year-old Jacqueline Elaine Snyder of Martensdale were arrested in the 100 block of Manor Drive Thursday for failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, and a controlled substance violation.

Snyder was taken to the Union County Jail, then transferred to the Adams County, where he's being held without bond until appearing before the county magistrate.

