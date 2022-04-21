(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah graduate has been named the new FFA State President.
Sam Martin has been selected to the role out of eight other applicants. The selection process included interviews, writing exercises, and speeches given to the delegating bodies. Martin was selected last week and will hold the office for the 2022-2023 term. On the Wednesday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Martin says he’s looking forward to giving back to the organization that’s played a major role in his life.
“When they first announced my name, it was total shock and awe and you get wrapped in that,” said Martin. “I think the biggest thing for me is that I’m just honored that I get the chance to give back to an organization and a set of community and individuals that have meant so much to me. FFA has really made me the person I am.”
After graduating from Shenandoah, Martin is now a freshman studying Agronomy and Animal Science at Iowa State University. Originally from Imogene, Martin worked on his home farm where he had row crops, cattle, and a custom anhydrous business. He first became aware about FFA during his sixth grade year and officially joined the program as an eighth grader. Throughout high school Martin held several positions, including as chapter president and as the two-time southwest district treasurer. Martin says his involvement with the Shenandoah chapter is what made him passionate about FFA.
“I think my FFA love and passion started there at that chapter level because we have such a great program in [Shenandoah], we should be really proud of all the kids that are a part of it,” said Martin.
As state president, Martin will help grow FFA through connecting with others interested in the program. He says his mission has been following the “living to serve” motto.
“If I can go to an event or something somewhere throughout this whole year and help one member know they can be more, that they can do more, then my job is accomplished,” said Martin. “As a state officer, you’re just carrying the torch to the next generation. You’re just trying to help that next generation be more.”
Although there may be some new presidency jitters, Martin says he’s looking forward to working with the rest of his FFA family. He says his pitch to anyone interested in joining is that it’s the “most rewarding experience you’ll ever have.”
For more information about FFA programs in your area, visit ffa.org. You can hear the full interview with new FFA State President Sam Martin here: