(Maryville) -- Maryville's School District continues its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Maryville R-2 School Board approved a resolution to keep the high school in a hybrid schedule through the end of the semester. Under the hybrid schedule, instruction is divided between in-person and virtual activities. Also, face coverings are mandated for all pre-K staff and students. Under Missouri public health guidelines, masks must be two-ply or doubled-up materials. Face shields are not allowed.
Maryville R-2 School Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht states the board made difficult decisions that weren't taken lightly. She says the board's actions were taken to "create a safer environment for staff and students," as COVID-19 numbers in the Maryville community continue to grow.