(Maryville) -- A recently retired northwest Missouri educator has been selected to lead the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials announced Becky Albrecht as the chamber's new executive director Wednesday evening, effective September 1. Albrecht succeeds Amy Gessert, who resigned in July after serving in the role since August 2021. A Northwest Missouri native, Albrecht graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992 and was in public education for over 30 years -- the past seven as the Maryville R-II School District Superintendent -- before retiring in June. Albrecht tells KMA News she saw the opening as another opportunity to grow the community -- one in which she says her family has no intention of leaving.
"I just really like the community and want to do what I can to make it a better place for the people in Northwest Missouri," said Albrecht. "I think it's a great community, there's a lot going on, and I hope to play a vital role in that process."
While she is branching out of education, Albrecht says she is looking forward to diving into the new role.
"I'm anxious to get out and meet the membership and get pertinent information from them on how I can best serve them," said Albrecht. "It's my goal to grow the business community and make Maryville and the greater area a successful community that wants to bring people in, people want to make this their home and starting businesses, so it can be growing and thriving."
Albrecht's education background has also included time as a high school assistant principal, middle school principal, paraprofessional, an eighth grade English teacher, and nine years as the Trenton R-IX School District Superintendent. She says the hope is to bring those leadership skills of bringing individuals together to achieve a common goal.
"I think that's true in education, but it's also going to be true in this role with the chamber as well," said Albrecht. "I have some existing relationships and I worked closely with past chamber directors from a school standpoint. So, this is really building on some relationships I already have but also giving me a chance to foster some new ones."
Albrecht says that in her time in the community, Maryville has only grown and recently has drawn in new businesses.
"Just in the last probably 12-18 months there's been lots of new businesses opening, our square here in Maryville is thriving," said Albrecht. "There's a lot of new businesses but also some established businesses in our community. So, I think things are on an up swing."
Albrecht says she also hopes to continue to encourage all the different organizations within and around Maryville to promote the virtues and business possibilities of Northwest Missouri.