(Maryville) -- Maryville residents will be required to wear a face covering most places beginning Monday.
In a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Maryville City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that runs through September 30th. The ordinance would require anyone over the age of 10 to wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses, public transportation vehicles or outside when social distancing is not possible in groups of 10 or more people not from the same household.
City officials say the ordinance is in response to a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 in the county and the fact that students at Northwest Missouri State University return in August. The ordinance runs through September 30th. The full ordinance can be found below.