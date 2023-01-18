(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available.
During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
"Obviously there's some code changes as far as some zoning changes and other things," said McDanel. "But one of those was the opportunity for an additional 3% sales tax and we believe that there's a high volume of Missouri cities that are going to be placing it on the April ballot. I believe the last count was upward of 70 cities throughout the state of Missouri that are placing the sales tax on the ballot for April 4."
According to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, the city could bring in around $150,000 a year based on current sales if the tax passes. Additionally, McDanel says they wanted to get out in front of maximizing their sales revenues.
"If you look back at some of the other states that also went recreational, the communities that jumped on some of the opportunities up front with the additional revenue streams really put themselves in a good position with community services long-term," he said.
He adds the additional revenue would go to the general fund, which supports critical services -- such as police, fire, and street maintenance. McDanel adds Sunrise Dispensary, a local dispensary in Maryville, has been supportive of adopting the sales tax.
"Amendment 3 allows (Sunrise Dispensary) to go from a medical marijuana facility license to a comprehensive facility license, which allows them to sell both medical and recreational product to the general public or anyone over the age of 21," McDanel explained. "Obviously, they're also well positioned for a revenue stream growth with this Amendment 3 opportunity."
The city tax would also be on top of a statewide 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana, also mandated by Amendment 3. However, McDanel says there are still a few other zoning and ordinance changes that need to take place, including civil penalties.
"Amendment 3 caps a public use of marijuana civil penalty at $100 in a public place and our general ordinance fine is $500, so we do have to go back and make some of those adjustments so that we're in compliance with Amendment 3," said McDanel. "But again, you still can't drive under the influence or smoke in public -- those will not be allowed with Amendment 3."
The tax will have to pass with a majority vote in the April 4 municipal election to be imposed.