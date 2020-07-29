(Maryville) -- The Maryville Department of Public Safety has released a report of its recent activities.
You can view the full report in the .pdf below.
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 10:34 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.