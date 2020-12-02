(Maryville) — Maryville city officials say the city is currently experiencing taste and odor issues with its water.
Officials say the issues are caused by increased levels of Geosmin in the raw water supply coming from Mozingo Lake. Geosmin is a naturally occurring compound produced by bacteria in soil and algae that is present in higher levels during cold weather. While the taste and odor can be unpleasant, geosmin is not toxic or harmful and the water remains safe to drink.
Anyone with questions can contact the city of Maryville at (660) 562-8001.