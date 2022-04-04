(Maryville) -- Maryville residents will get to witness a century-long fire department tradition later this week.
The Maryville Fire Department will be performing a fire truck "push-in" event on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station for its recently purchased aerial fire truck. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Friday, Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh says the tradition dates back to the unique situation fire departments were in over a century ago before the use of motorized vehicles.
"Back in the day when the fire engines and ectara were pulled by horses, there was no way to get a horse to back into the fire station," said Rickabaugh. "So traditionally back in the day, fire crews would unhook the horses and unhitch the horses from their fire wagons, and push the engine, or the steamer, back into the fire station."
Rickabaugh says the new 101-foot Rosenbauer Aerial truck came in at around $1.2 million and will replace the fire department's previous aerial truck, which the department had used for nearly 42 years.
While the price tag is high, Rickabaugh says a fire at Northwest Missouri State's Administrative Building in 1979 showed its importance.
"At that time the city of Maryville didn't have an aerial device, and that spurred that," said Rickabaugh. "And since then, you know that's been 40 plus years ago, so its a huge advantage, you know it's a tool we probably won't use every day, but it's a very nice tool to have in our toolbox."
Rickabaugh says the city was also able to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a low-interest loan to assist with the purchase. However, he adds that the funds also allowed for several equipment upgrades.
"We were able to upgrade a lot of our equipment that will go on this truck as well as some of our other equipment," said Rickabaugh. "Like our self-contained breathing apparatus, we were able to purchase new nozzles, fire hose, thermal imaging cameras, just a lot of stuff that is unfortunately very expensive for a fire department to operate, that we were able to purchase with some of these funds."
The Maryville Fire Station is located at 101 North Vine Street in Maryville. You can hear the full interview with Phil Rickabaugh below.