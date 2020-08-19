(Maryville) -- A KMAland manufacturer is announcing some expansion.
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing's Maryville plant is adding three new assembly lines starting this fall. Company officials attribute the additional capacity to the demand for Kawasaki engines. Kawasaki is adding one new assembly line on the first shift, as well as starting up two assembly lines on the second shift. The move creates an additional 100 production positions to the current staff, with approximately 10 additional positions to support these lines.
Currently, Kawasaki only runs “backshop” areas on second and third shifts in the machining and the aluminum die casting areas. The addition of the new lines marks the first time Kawasaki will run assembly on any shift other than first shift. With the outlook of growing demand, Kawasaki looks to potentially add more lines on second and/or third shift that will enable the company to meet the forecast future demand.
With the world’s COVID-19 situation, company officials say adding assembly to second shift will not only allow Kawasaki to continue social distancing efforts for employees’ safety, it can also be another way parents can choose to navigate the uncertainty of school or classroom closures coupled with on-line learning, and still achieve income for family needs. To learn more about the Maryville plant visit www.kawasakimaryville.com.