(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71, a mile south of Maryville. Authorities say a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 62-year-old Timothy Mackey of Maryville was northbound on 71 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a snow embankment. Mackey's vehicle then traveled through the crossover, and struck a second snow embankment, then continued through the median and into the southbound lane of 71. The pickup then came to rest in the median on its wheels.
Mackey was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the accident scene.