(Barnard) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 roughly two miles west of Barnard shortly after 8:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2012 Can-am Sypder motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old Allen Davison of Maryville, was northbound on Highway 71 when it struck a deer that had crossed into it's path. The patrol says the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the roadway ejecting the driver before both he and the vehicle came to rest in the median -- west of Highway 71.
Davison was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.