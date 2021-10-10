(KMAland) -- A Maryville man suffered serious injuries in an accident in Nodaway County Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. when a vehicle -- driven by 31-year-old Adam Mattson from Maryville traveled off the east side of Hawk Road, five miles north of Maryville.
The vehicle -- a 2016 Polaris UTV overturned, struck a fence and came to rest on its wheels, ejecting a passenger -- 60-year-old Phillip McGinley of Maryville.
McGinley was airlifted by Clarinda Air Evac to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Fire Department, Nodaway County Ambulance and Clarinda Air Evac assisted at the scene.