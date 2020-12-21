(Glenwood) -- A Maryville man was killed and a Malvern man critically injured in a two vehicle crash in Mills County Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 76-year-old Johnny Joe Ford of Maryville was driving a 2018 Toyota Prius eastbound on Highway 34 near the 15 mile marker. The patrol says Ford's vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2008 Infiniti Q56 driven by 48-year-old Michael Anthony Vasquez of Malvern.
Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, while Vasquez was taken by LifeNet helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.