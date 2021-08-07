(KMAland) -- A Maryville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County on Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday on Highway 71 approximately eight miles south of Maryville when a vehicle -- driven by 19-year-old Alexander Lesiak of Columbus, Nebraska -- struck the driver's side of a vehicle operated by James Broyles, 88, of Maryville.
Broyles' vehicle came to a rest in a ditch off the west side of the roadway facing southwest.
And Broyles was pronounced dead at the scene by the deputy coroner.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, Maryville Public Safety, Nodaway County Ambulance, Maryville Fire Department and Barnard Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.