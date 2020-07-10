(Maryville) -- Maryville's top law enforcement official is calling it a career.
After 43 years of service, Maryville Public Safety Director R. Keith Wood has announced his retirement, effective August 3rd. Wood has served in his position for 31 years. Originally from Columbia, Wood earned his degree in criminal justice from Central Missouri University in Warrensburg. He entered the law enforcement profession in 1977 as a patrol officer in Clinton, Missouri, and ultimately was promoted to assistant chief of police. Wood joined Maryville Public Safety as director in 1989.
Public Safety Lieutenant Ron Christian has been named interim public safety director effective August 4th. Christian has been a department member since 1985. Christian graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command in 2017.
A public retirement reception will be held August 3rd from 4-to-6 p.m. at the Mozingo Event Center.