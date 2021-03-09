UPDATE 8:13 A.M. Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
(Maryville) -- Maryville Police have canceled a silver alert issued earlier Tuesday morning.
Police say the missing man, 69-year-old Billy Arthaud, has been found safe. No further information has been released.
ORIGINAL STORY: 6:56 AM Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
(Maryville) -- Maryville authorities are looking for a missing adult.
Maryville Police Tuesday morning issued a silver alert for 69-year-old Billy Arthaud, a white male, 5-10, 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He is believed to be unclothed. Authorities say the subject, who was last seen at his residence at 1020 Gard Street in Maryville, used to live in St. Joseph, but most likely will not be able to find his way to or from the residence. The subject left his wallet, phone and Apple watch at his residence. His vehicle is a gray 2018 Ford F-150 with Missouri license plates 7YEZ66.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maryville Police Department at 660-562-3209.