Accident

(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Icon Road north of 310th Street, 3 miles southwest of Maryville. Authorities say a 2002 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile from Tarkio was northbound on Icon Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle struck a fence before coming to rest off the west side of Icon Road in the fence line.

A passenger in the jeep, a 15-year-old female juvenile from Maryville, was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.