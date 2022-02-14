(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Icon Road north of 310th Street, 3 miles southwest of Maryville. Authorities say a 2002 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile from Tarkio was northbound on Icon Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle struck a fence before coming to rest off the west side of Icon Road in the fence line.
A passenger in the jeep, a 15-year-old female juvenile from Maryville, was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.