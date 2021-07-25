(Maryville) -- A Maryville teen was injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred five miles north of Maryville on Highway 71 at around 11:30 when a vehicle -- driven by 18-year-old Dakota Wray of Hopkins -- failed to stop at a stop sign. Wray's vehicle was then struck by a vehicle operated by 36-year-old Frederick A. Creamer of Maryville.
Neither Wray nor Creamer were injured in the accident, but an unnamed juvenile passenger in Wray's vehicle received moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic in Maryville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff's Department and Nodaway County EMS assisted at the scene.