(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials are pleased with the passage of a ballot question on a marijuana sales tax.
By a 505-72 vote in yesterday's municipal elections, Maryville voters resoundingly supported implementing a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city. The decision follows Missouri voters passing Amendment 3 in November, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the city is grateful for the voter's approval of the sales tax.
"Fortunately 87% of the voters approved the 3% additional retail sales tax on marijuana," said McDanel. "Which will provide hopefully a tremendous amount of revenue to continue critical public services as well as ongoing community initiatives."
According to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, the city could bring in around $150,000 annually based on current sales. Despite less support for Amendment 3 in rural areas of the state, McDanel attributes the voter's approval to recognizing the opportunity to bring in some extra funding for the city's services.
"A lot of the rural areas voted no on Amendment 3 so it was generally carried in Missouri by the more metropolitan areas," McDanel explained. "Generally, once Amendment 3 passed, I think rural voters here in Missouri, especially here in Maryville, really got behind the idea to secure as much local revenue as possible to continue those community efforts."
The city tax will also be on top of a statewide 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana, also mandated by Amendment 3. McDanel adds Sunrise Dispensary, a local Maryville dispensary, has supported adopting the sales tax.
"Sunrise Dispensary has been a great community partner so far in this process and was supportive of placing the question on the ballot," he said. "So, we've had no issues to date with our local dispensary and we're just pleased everyone came together yesterday in the process and approved the ballot question."
Following the voter's approval, McDanel says the council plans to pass an election certification on Monday. The 3% tax on adult-use recreational marijuana will go into effect on October 1. Voters in Atchison County passed similar citywide taxes on pot sales in Rock Port and Tarkio in Atchison County.