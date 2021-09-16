Accident

(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on eastbound U.S. Highway 136 east of Mahogany Road, and 6 miles east of Maryville. Authorities say both vehicles were eastbound when a 2003 Sterling 8513 truck driven by 29-year-old Justin Bietz of Stanberry waited for a vehicle to pass before making a left turn. Bietz's truck was rear-ended by a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by 24-year-old Anna Horn of Maryville.

Horn was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries.

