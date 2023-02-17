(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 46 west of Hawk Road shortly after 12:10 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Buick Le Sabre, driven by 18-year-old Sophia Ferguson of Maryville, was traveling westbound on Highway 46 when it lost control on the ice covered roads and traveled off the north side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and fence line.
Ferguson was taken by by Nodaway County EMS to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.