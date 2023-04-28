(Savannah) -- A Maryville woman was killed in a collision in Andrew County Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 roughly seven miles from Savannah shortly after 4 p.m. Authorities say a 2005 Hyundai Accent, driven by 74-year-old Sally Burgher of Maryville, was southbound in the northbound passing lane of I-29, when it struck a 2020 Chevy Equinox, driven by 64-year-old Bruce Rowe of Kansas City, with its front end. The patrol says both vehicles traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median.
Burgher was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rowe, and his 70-year-old female passenger, Carol Rowe, were taken by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The Andrew County Sheriff's Office and Andrew County EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.