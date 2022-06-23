(Maryville) -- A noted production starring a green monster is coming to Maryville this weekend.
Shrek: The Musical will be on the stage June 24-26 as part of the Maryville Young Players: Second Stage performance. Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film and portions of its sequels, the musical has been seen by audiences nationally and internationally. Musical Director Tye Parsons says the show is definitely a must-see.
"We just want to encourage people to come out and see the show," said Parsons. "It's just so funny and our cast is doing a fantastic job and people won't regret buying a ticket that's for sure."
The musical follows the story of Shrek and his companions in their trials against the antagonist Lord Farquaad. Through it all, the cohort develops unlikely relationships as each character finds their own happy ending through various comedic trials. Much like how things don't seem to go quite as planned in the musical, Parsons mentions that the MYP also had to adjust their production agenda.
"We had actually announced in January that we were going to do Oklahoma!," said Parsons. "And when we went to license the show, the company told us that because Oklahoma! was touring nationally, they wouldn't license it to any amateur group. So, we had do an about-face and we picked a show that we had wanted to do for many, many years and we thought we'd give it a shot.
Shrek: The Musical is the fifth production of MYP: Second Stage, which is the community theatre arm of Maryville Young Players' summer musical theatre camp. MYP came to the Maryville area in 2007 as a way to introduce the public, namely younger students, to the theatre. As they've grown, Parsons says they've seen increased interest in both programs.
"We actually started and continue as a youth theatre camp," said Parsons. "We've done that every year -- minus the Covid year -- since 2007. We have usually between 100-150 2nd-9th graders starting to learn about the arts through community theatre."
Friday and Saturday's showings of Shrek: The Musical start at 7 p.m., with Sunday's beginning at 2 p.m. All performances will be held in the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. More information on showtimes and tickets can be found here, and you can hear the full interviews with Director Tye Parsons and MYP cast members below.