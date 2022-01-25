(Maryville) -- South Main Street in Maryville will be closed on February 8 and 9.
The closure is due to the installation of a 48 foot reinforced concrete pipe across Main Street. South Main Street will be closed to through traffic for a 48-hour period beginning Tuesday, February 8th at 7 a.m.
All businesses will remain accessible to Main Street during this time; however, drivers should plan accordingly. The closure will occur between Scooters Coffee on the west side and Nodaway Valley Bank on the east side, just north of the bank’s entrance drive.
Travelers are encouraged to use Munn Avenue, South Avenue, and South Hills Drive as detour routes.
Those looking for more information can contact Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel at 660-562-8001.