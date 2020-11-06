(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood School District is implementing a district-wide mask mandate in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Meeting in special session Friday morning, the Glenwood School Board unanimously approved the mandate for all students in grades K-12. Staff members are already required to wear a mask. Superintendent Devin Embray says he asked the board for the mandate in response to the growing number of students contracting the virus or having to quarantine because of an exposure.
"I know this is going to come with some pushback, but I think we're prepared for that," said Embray. "Our teachers are 100% in support of a mask mandate at Northeast Elementary. I haven't polled the other buildings, as far as a mask mandate, but I would say the vast, vast majority -- if not most -- of our staff would be on board with a mask mandate."
The district currently has 48 active COVID-19 cases between students and staff, including 34 at the high school. Embray credits the district's staff for their work thus far.
"Our staff are phenomenal right now, but I'm not going to kid you, everybody is on the edge of the cliff," said Embray. "The anxiety is high for a possible positive COVID. Our staff are extremely stressed right now in terms of what's happening within their classroom with all the social distancing guidelines we put in place, the mitigation efforts we put in place. Learning is still happening and that's kudos to our staff that learning is continuing to happen right now. I would say we're at the very bottom of Mazlow's Hierarchy right now: survival."
Embray says the district is also working to ensure it has a supply of masks available for students who do not have one.
"We ordered 6,000 cloth masks a few months ago," said Embray. "They came in. I distributed 2,000 to the high school and 2,000 to the middle school. Those are available for kids to get. I ordered another 6,000 adult masks and an additional 6,000 youth masks. Those should be coming in any time and we can ship that to Northeast and West to dispense out to kids that don't have a mask."
In addition to the mask mandate, the district has shifted Northeast Elementary School to remote learning beginning Monday due to a high number of staff quarantining. The district has also suspended all 6-12 extracurricular activities for two weeks.