(Clarinda) -- Increasing COVID-19 numbers are forcing Clarinda Regional Health Center officials to reinstate mask wearing regulations.
CRHC officials say masks are once again required at the hospital until further notice. Mask requirements returned at the facility at 7 Thursday morning due to CRHC's step-down plan, in which state and local infection numbers have been monitored weekly. Due to an increase in COVID numbers this week, hospital officials will enforce masks for all staff and patients. While apologizing for the inconvenience, officials say masks are required in order to help minimize the spread of COVID locally.