(Clarinda) -- Masks will be recommended when social distancing is not possible in all Page County facilities and will be required in the county's annex building following action by the Board of Supervisors Thursday morning.
Meeting in special session, the board held a discussion regarding the mask policy in county-owned facilities. The discussion comes following Governor Kim Reynolds lifting her requirements for masks in indoor public spaces last weekend. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman told the board she would be in favor a countywide mask mandate. She says while COVID-19 case counts have been trending down in the county, so has testing.
“We’re testing maybe five people a day,” said Erdman. “You can see our countywide positivity rating is a little higher. That’s because people just aren’t testing, but the people who are testing are coming out positive.”
Page County Engineer J.D. King says a previous mask requirement has hampered his department's efficiency, limiting the number of employees who can ride in county vehicles to get to work sites. Erdman says wearing masks would help keep the office functioning if there was a positive case.
“If people aren’t wearing masks and you’re exposed to somebody, you’re going in quarantine and can’t work,” said Erdman. “If both parties are wearing mask, the exposed person can continue to work. I look at it as helping things, as opposed to putting people in quarantine who are exposed to a positive case.”
The motion to recommend masks in all facilities and require them in the county annex passed unanimously. Supervisor Jacob Holmes expressed hesitation with the recommendation, saying he favors personal choice.
“I don’t think recommendations are going to change anything,” said Holmes. “Some businesses are wanting a lockdown mandate-type situation and some say let us have our freedom. I think there shouldn’t be any sign on the door. I have full faith in Page County residents to do the right thing. That right thing is what they determine for themselves in how they mitigate risk.”
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says wearing a mask is not about personal protection, but rather protecting others, especially if you carry the virus without showing symptoms.
“If I’m one of those people and I’m not wearing a mask and I’m in contact, I do put my neighbor at risk,” said Morris. “It goes back to - in my mind - the Declaration of Independence. The pursuit of life, liberty and happiness ends at the door that impedes the life, liberty or happiness pursuit of my neighbor. Since we can have this, and not know that we have it and not really be negatively impacted and we are not mitigating for others, that’s the part that’s different to me.”
The requirement for masks at the annex building was included at the request of Erdman and County Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues due to the large amount of public traffic during COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says the annex is a different situation from other county facilities.
“I think the hospitals are still requiring masks,” said Armstrong. “To me, this is almost kind of a hospital setting when you have nurses giving out shots. I think this would be a prime example of where this would be a very nice requirement.”
When it comes to enforcing the requirement at the annex, Nordhues says it would be similar to when previous mandates were in place at the courthouse. He says from an occupational health standpoint, he favors requiring masks.
“We do have an obligation to protect our employees here,” said Nordues. “You guys might not know it, but the State of Iowa is being investigated by OSHA because they don’t have a mask mandate up at the Statehouse. We’ve got to use a little common sense and I understand that. I’m willing to work with everybody here on it. But to say ‘no’ to everything, I think that’s wrong.”
Following the board's decision, county officials began the process of updating signage in all buildings. The latest numbers show Page County with 1,937 total cases since March and 1,909 cases recovered. There have been 17 total deaths in the county due to COVID-19.