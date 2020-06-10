(Lenox) – Residents of Taylor County and elsewhere have an opportunity to be tested for coronavirus.
Taylor County Public Health, in cooperation with other agencies, are holding a mass COVID-19 drive through testing event for the public Thursday from 3-to-6 p.m. Testing takes place in the Lenox Community Center parking lot. Crystal Drake is assistant administrator with Taylor County Public Health. Drake tells KMA News the testing is open to any adult, age 18 or older, at no charge. She says the event fills the need for coronavirus testing in Taylor County and beyond.
“We serve the communities of Taylor and Adams counties with public health,” said Drake. “We noted that there’s a need for testing in this part of the state. So, we went together as an agency, and put together efforts to offer mass testing for COVID-19.”
Taylor County is one of southwest Iowa’s hot spots for the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, noted 68 total cases in the county.
“We noted that there was a spike in cases in Taylor County,” she said. “Obviously, we have a presence in both communities in Taylor County, and the Lenox community was kind of the best opportunity we got for testing. We worked with their city to have a spot to test, and also with our local EMA to get supplies and stuff together. We’re also partnering with local community clinics and Taylor County EMS services to have staff to work the testing facility.”
Registration is strong encouraged prior to testing through the Taylor County Public Health Facebook page, or by calling 712-542-7887. Once registered, motorists are directed through a route that begins at the Lenox swimming pool’s parking lot, and eventually takes them to the community center’s parking lot across the street.
“We’ll have different tests and testing lanes,” said Drake, “so people can pull up. A nurse or EMS member will talk to you a little bit about the testing procedure, and the swabbing. We’ll do the test right there at your vehicle. We’ll get the samples, and package them up and send them to the State Hygienic Lab—that’s where we received all of our testing kits. Results will be processed, and back out to those individuals that received testing within 48-to-72 hours.”
Those being tested must bring a valid I-D to the testing site.