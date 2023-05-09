(Council Bluffs) – A Massena daycare worker has been found guilty of murdering an 11-week-old child in her care following a second trial.
A jury Tuesday afternoon returned a guilty verdict against Alison Dorsey on charges of 2nd degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The charges stem from an incident in October 2019 at Massena Day Care, when Luka Hodges died while under the care of Dorsey.
Dorsey originally faced a trial in Cass County in 2021, but that was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. The case was moved to Pottawattamie County and re-tried over the last six weekdays.
Dorsey is scheduled for sentencing on June 29th.