(Massena) -- A Massena woman has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison after a child died at her daycare.
A judge Wednesday sentenced 39-year-old Alison Dorsey to 50 years in prison with credit for time served. Dorsey was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim's family. In May, Dorsey was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The charges stem from an incident in October 2019 at Massena Day Care, when Luka Hodges died while under the care of Dorsey.
Dorsey originally faced a trial in Cass County in 2021, but that was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. The case was moved to Pottawattamie County and re-tried.
Dorsey will serve her sentence at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.