(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening.
Firefighters from numerous KMAland departments joined local farmers in battling a field fire in the vicinity of Highway 34 and A Avenue. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the county's communications center and Red Oak's Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly after 4:45 p.m. regarding a small ditch fire.
"At that point, when crews got on scene," said Hamman, "the fire grew rapidly and very intensively. We did have a couple of tractors and discs almost immediately on scene. But, within a matter of two to three minutes, it was running north and there was no way to stop it. At that point, we made the scene to start evacuating homes, and start calling mutual aid resourcse to the scene."
Eighteen area departments--including 63 fire and EMS vehicles and 138 firefighters--answered the call. Six law enforcement agencies, three emergency management agencies and, three county dispatch centers joined more than 12 area farmers in the battle.
"(It was) a very massive response, especially in our area," he said. "It was unlike anything I've ever seen, probably a majority of a lot of the firefighters and first responders have ever seen. Obviously, early on, we didn't know if we were going to get it stopped. It it wasn't for the farmers and their tractors and discs, the fire would have ran for miles, and I don't know where it would have stopped. They played a tremendous part, as did the firefighters and first responders. But, it was all hands on deck. Everyone came to work and did their jobs. Thanklfully, we didn't lose any residences, and everything was contained to the fields."
Hamman says the firefighters faced challenging and dangerous conditions.
"Obviously, exteme wind conditions--not only smoke, but fire, dust and intense heat," said Hamman. "Unfortunately, we did have two firefighters who sustained very minor burns because of their firefighting efforts. But overall, it was just an intense scene."
Firefighters finally brought the fire under control about four hours later. Roughly 750 acres were consumed by the fire, which started when wind rekindled a previous grass fire from two weeks ago. Though up to eight homes were evacuated, none were destroyed. Hamman says the mutual aid response combined with farmers' participation was invaluable.
"If it wasn't for our mutual aid resources," he said, "again, I can't stress enough how beneficial it is to have the farmers out there with tractors and discs, happy to help, happy to put themselves their machinery at risk for us and for their neighbors, because honesty, it was the tractors and discs that saved the western side of the county."
Hamman expects to seek a burn ban for both Montgomery and Page counties later today (Monday).
Local agencies participating in Sunday's brush fire fight are as follows:
Red Oak Fire Department
Stanton Fire and Rescue Department
Elliott FD
Grant FD
Emerson Volunteer Fire/Rescue Association Inc.
Hastings FD
Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
Oak Township FD
Silver City FD
Henderson FD
Griswold Fire & Rescue
Lewis FD
Marne FD
Macedonia FD
Carson Fire and Rescue
Treynor Volunteer Fire Department
Oakland Fire and Rescue
Walnut Fire & Rescue
Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency
Mills County Emergency Management Agency
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management
Montgomery County 911
Mills County Communications
Pottawattamie County Communications
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - Iowa
Red Oak Police Department
Mills County Sheriff's Office
Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Iowa
Cass County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic, IA
Iowa Department of Natural Resources