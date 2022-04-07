(Malvern) -- Spring is starting to roll into KMAland, which means it's the perfect time to revive your yard or garden from winter.
Mills County Master Gardener Coordinator Shirley Miller joined the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday to give some helpful landscaping tips for this time of year. While most people may wait to get started on their gardening, Miller says there are items you can do in the coming days around Good Friday. One of those items includes prepping for potato season.
"The way to tell if your soil is ready is that you grab a handful of garden soil, and if you can easily form a dirt ball out of it, it's too wet, and you'll have to wait a little while," said Miller. "But if it crumbles and falls through your fingers pretty easy, it's ready to plant."
There are three varieties of potatoes that do well in the KMAland region. The Kennebec, Yukon Gold, and Red Pontiac tend to be stocked at most stores. When you go to plant, Miller says there are some special instructions to follow.
"You should cut your seed potatoes up about three days before you plant them, so they can have a chance to cure or scab over," said Miller. "When you're cutting them up, make sure that each piece has an eye or two on it. On planting day, dig individual holes or a trench about ten inches deep and place your potato pieces with the eyes pointing up in the bottom and about a foot apart."
The early spring months are also a great time to get your lawn in shape for the warmer months ahead. Miller states that getting crabgrass under control at the right time is necessary for a healthy yard.
"You should have your pre-emergent herbicide applied before the crabgrass seeds have a chance to germinate," said Miller. "But if the material is applied too soon, the crabgrass that germinates later in the season will not be controlled. And if you apply it too late, some of the crabgrass will already have germinated. So on average, the pre-emergent herbicide should be applied in early- to mid-April."
Miller also recommends maintaining a thick, healthy lawn throughout the summer to cut down on the chance of crabgrass sprouting up.
For any gardening questions, contact Shirley Miller at the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Center at 712-624-8616. You can hear the full interview with Shirley Miller here: