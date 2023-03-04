(Grand Island) -- Nebraska's Central Community College is among 32 colleges that have each received $100,000 to award as scholarships - from a most unlikely source.
The famous heavy-metal band Metallica funds scholarships through its philanthropic organization, called "All Within My Hands," in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.
CCC full-time Criminal Justice major Eulalia Sanchez said prior to becoming a "Metallica Scholar," she had been paying her own way, sometimes both working and attending school full-time.
She said she sees the scholarship as a real turning point that helped her chart her career path.
"I mean, it's helped me economically," said Sanchez, "but it's also given me opportunities, like, to look for something that I really want to do, something that I love, you know? So, it's really exciting."
Central Community College awards $2 million in aid annually, including nearly $600,000 in scholarships for achievements in academics, sports and the arts.
CCC has just under 5,900 students across its three campuses and four centers.
Sanchez said she almost didn't write the required essay and complete the application to become one of the Metallica Scholars.
"I think in the beginning it was kind of scary for me," said Sanchez, "because I'll be, like, the first person to be graduating out of my family. So, I think it was a lot of pressure in the beginning. But it feels really nice that I'll be graduating in May."
Now that she's nearly finished with her associate degree, Sanchez said she's thinking about getting a bachelor's degree.
The school's Director of Financial Aid Lisa Gdowski said everyone who applies is automatically entered for any scholarship for which they meet the criteria.
She noted that a large percentage are non-traditional students, who've been out of high school five years or more.
She added that they have a number of endowed scholarships, including for specific populations - such as men going into health care, or single parents.
"The majority of our scholarships are available to half-time or greater enrollment," said Gdowski. "So, if you are a working parent and you want to take as little as six credits a semester, you can qualify for our scholarships."