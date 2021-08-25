(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s Police Department is back to full force.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers administered the oath of office to Officer Eric Matney during Wednesday’s Clarinda City Council meeting. A U.S. Army Veteran, Matney served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and is also a member of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. Brothers says Matney will begin his training immediately and will be on patrol solo this spring.
"Officer Matney will be attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and is leaving this coming Sunday on the evening of August 29th," said Brothers. "He will spend the next 16 weeks of his life until December 14th there. He will then enter into a field training program with our fine officers of the police department. He'll be in field training for a period of time from January through April."
Matney brings the department back to full strength after being down as many as three full-time officers in the past year. Brothers says Matney’s application process began in January.
"He filled out a 40-page application in order to even be considered for this position as a police officer in the state of Iowa," said Brothers. "He's been tested, poked and prodded mentally and physically, he's had a background check. He's been through the gamut, including a background investigation and psychological assessment."
With higher turnover rates in the profession, Brothers commended Matney for his willingness to join law enforcement.
"In today's world, there are not a tremendous amount of people who are beating down my door saying they want to be a police officer," said Brothers. "In the 21st Century, it's difficult, but it's worthy -- in my opinion. I appreciate the men and women who are willing to do the job and who are willing to sacrifice a lot to protect this community and keep it safe."
In other business, the council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for just over $1.08 million for work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The council also approved two separate pay requests to Omni Engineering for street improvement work, totaling just over $585,000.