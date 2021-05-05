(KMAland) -- With warmer weather continuing to emerge across KMAland the grills are firing up, a perfect reminder to celebrate beef month.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is raising awareness about beef month with helpful cooking options. While beef is a source of protein, iron, and zinc it is also beneficial in another way. Human Science Specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach Barb Fuller appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Tuesday morning and explained this reason.
“Beef can be economical. You can prepare it in so many different ways, if you think about that pound of ground beef and all the different things you can do with it,” Fuller said.
ISU staff provided some simple guidelines for safe food grilling to prevent bacteria from multiplying and possible food-borne illnesses.
“It starts in the store. When you’re buying your meat, especially fresh meat make sure that it’s separated from raw vegetables and things that you’re not going to cook to avoid those meat juices from dripping on it,” Fuller said. “When you get home from the grocery store make sure that you get it into the refrigerator. On those 90 degree days you have about an hour from the time you get from the store to into the refrigerator.”
Another tip is to thaw meat before grilling so it cooks more evenly. Thaw in the refrigerator, in cold running water, or in the microwave. Use the microwave only if you are going to cook it immediately. Fuller then explained a helpful tip while cooking the beef and using a thermometer.
“That bacteria could still be in there so you want to take that thermometer and wipe it off really well, run it under some warm water. If it had bacteria and you stick it back into the meat you’re transplanting that bacteria back into your food,” Fuller said. “Same with using a spatula or tongs when it’s about done you want to switch to clean utensils so you aren’t spreading that bacteria to something that is now cooked.”
To find out more about grilling, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline number at 1-888-674-6854 or Iowa State University Extension Answer Line at 1-800-262-3804. To hear the full interview with Barb Fuller click below.