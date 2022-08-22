(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's MAY Mentoring program plans a night of food and inspiration next week.
Reservations are requested for the program's Community and Workforce Development Dinner next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Elm Street Grill at 1800 South Elm Street in Shenandoah. Kim Leininger is MAY Mentoring's longtime coordinator. In addition to a free supper, Leininger says the event offers attendees an update on mentoring activities.
"Every three years, MAY Mentoring tries to do a program, where we kind of honor and recognize those people that support us in every way possible," said Leininger. "That includes mentors, contributors, in-kind support--there's just so many ways that our community does support MAY Mentoring and our youth--and we really appreciate it."
Another highlight is the dinner's keynote speaker Joe Beckman, the author of the book "Just Look Up." Over the past 15 years, Beckman has spoken in schools and communities all over the country and world, providing inspirational messages, and discussing the need for human connection. Leininger says she learned of Beckman through Facebook, and from Shenandoah School District staff.
"I later found out that our administrative staff had heard him speak at a conference," said Leininger. "Long story short, we kind of collaborated, saying, 'hey, we need to get this guy, as his message is very important to youth, but to adults in our community, as well. It's kind of a universal message that we all need to hear."
Leininger says the dinner will also recognize the program's mentors and board members.
"We obviously, again, want to thank those people that support our program," she said. "We hope that they continue to support us, but this is really a message that we're just hoping anybody--whether they're interested in mentoring or not--would enjoy his message. And, it's a good message to hear."
Wednesday are asked to RSVP by Wednesday by calling or texting 712-215-1505, or email leiningerk@shenandoah.k12.ia.us. Leinginer made her comments on KMA's "Morning Show." You can hear the full interview here: