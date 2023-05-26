(Omaha) -- Numbers from the latest Rural Mainstreet Index report may look good, but one of KMAland's foremost economic expert warns of troubling conditions below the surface.
May's report released recently shows the overall reading climbed from April's 50.1 to 55.8 this month. It's the second straight month the survey climbed above growth neutral, which is 50.0. However, Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss says bankers in a 10-state region in the Midwest--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--are still concerned about recent bank failures.
"Eighty-five percent of them indicated that the banking crisis of the U.S. is not over yet," said Goss. "We've had three large failures so far, with Silicon Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic. They're saying there will be more to come--but not so much on the community banks in the cities and small towns we live in here. Nevertheless, we're seeing it across the nation."
Of a bigger concern amongst bankers surveyed is the drop in the farmland price index from 64.6 in April to 56.3 this month. Goss says the farmland price growth was the lowest in recent months.
"Bankers expect farmland prices to be flat over the next 12 months," he said. "That's after their estimated growth of 4-to-5% over the last 12 months. All in all, farm commodity prices are showing a bit of weakness. They're still pretty strong out there, but we are seeing some pullbacks there."
Goss says survey respondents also question whether the Federal Reserve's continuous interest rate hikes this year have had any impact on the U.S. economy. He says the feds increased interest rates by 5% over the past several months, with another hike expected in June.
"The CPI--the Consumer Price Index comes out a day before the decision on June 14th," said Goss. "That will have some huge impacts in terms of what happens with rates. Now, there could very well be another quarter percent increase on June 14th, but the expectations are they'll be holding the interest rates--and that's good for operation loans for farmers out there."
Goss says labor shortages remain a concern in rural areas, as well. Goss made his comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.