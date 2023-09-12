(Shenandoah) -- Proposed increases in Shenandoah's mayoral and city council members pay appear dead following Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Council members took no action on proposed changes to city ordinances regarding mayor and council compensation. Under the proposal, council members' pay would rise from $35 to $70 per meeting--with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, while the mayor's pay would double from $6,000 to $12,000 per year--spread out over 26 pay periods. Only one person spoke during a public hearing. Stating objections to the proposal, Jim Martin presented information showing Shenandoah's current and proposed mayor and council compensation were higher than other communities equal or bigger in population, including Atlantic, Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Nebraska City and Red Oak. Martin chastised Mayor Roger McQueen and the council members for even considering the proposal, saying it was out of line.
"I appreciate all the hours and the time you put in, and away from all the comforts, and all," said Martin. "As you can see all the different salaries here I just listed. After looking this list over, I don't know how many of you have done the due diligence that I have--and this was calling all the city halls, and getting all the numbers from them directly. I don't know how you can look yourself in the mirror, and the conscience to go home tonight, and say 'I gave myself a 100% pay increase as proposed,' and feel good about it. What kind of message does that send?"
Councilman Kim Swank says he agreed with Martin's comments.
"When I ran for the office, and was elected as a council member, it wasn't for the money," said Swank. "I wanted to give back to Shenandoah, because the city of Shenandoah has given my family and I so much. Words can't express what Shenandoah means to my family and I. I thought that being a city council member, I could pay forward what the city has done for my family and myself.
"I just can't see giving raises. That's just my opinion, and I just wanted to state that fact," he added.
Later in the meeting, none of the council members motioned for a vote on the pay hikes' first readings--meaning the proposed ordinance amendments died.
By unanimous votes, council members approved the first reading of other ordinance amendments, then waived the second and third readings and adopted the changes. The amendments include reducing park and recreation board members terms from 6 to 4 years beginning with this year's elections, and two changes to the city's cemetery ordinances, One increases the price per lot at the Rose Hill Cemetery to $400. Another entailed changes in cemetery transfer fees. While saying owners have a right to transfer lots to another person, City Cemetery Sexton Sherry Gibilisco says some transfers are repetitive.
"I did have one person, for example, in the last four years, has changed it nine times," said Gibilisco. "So, what happens with that time I'm spending in the office? I'm not trying to discourage someone, but once you get past that third time, you start thinking, is this permanent, or are you going to continue to change."
With the amendment, transfer fees are $10 for the first change, $25 for the second transfer, then further increases for repetitive changes. Council members also voted to take additional action on the issuance of up to $3 million in general obligation capital loan notes.