(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are considering pay increases for city leaders.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to discuss setting a public hearing for its next regular meeting August 8th on the proposed pay increases for both the mayor and council members. Currently, Mayor Roger McQueen receives $6,000 per year spread out over 26 pay periods, while the five council members get $35 per meeting, plus $20 per committee meeting. City Administrator A.J. Lyman outlined the proposed increases to KMA News.
"For council, it would look at going to $70 per meeting--and dropping that per committee meeting pay," said Lyman. "For the mayor, it would go to $12,000 a year."
It's the first proposed increase for mayoral and council positions since 2005. Lyman attributes the proposed pay hikes to the increased cost of living, plus the desire to make the positions more attractive to prospective officeholders..
"I don't know if anybody does it for the money, by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "They want to be part of the decison-making process, and be of service to the community. But, I think recognizing them for their time, and their service to the community is important at the same time."
The proposed increases would require a public hearing and three readings before taking effect.
Also Tuesday night, the council holds a public hearing on accepting bids for construction of two shallow wells at the city's wellfield. Lyman says the new wells would provide additional water sources, and replacing some aging structures.
"With our drought conditions we've been experiencing the past few years," said Lyman, "we definitely see the need for more straws in the system, as Ken Martin put it. But also, the average lifespan of a well is about 50 years, and I want to say our newest well was built in the mid-80s. We do a ton of maintenance on them every year to help extend the life of them, but we're trying to stay ahead of that and make sure that we have enough water for all of our users."
Also on the agenda: the purchase of new equipment for the city's wastewater department and the hiring of new city employees.