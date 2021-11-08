(Shenandoah) -- There's a vacancy on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board due to last week's citywide elections.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council will explore options for filling a board vacancy created by the election of Roger McQueen as the city's next mayor. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city has two options for selecting a new board member.
"It being an elected office of the city," said Lyman, "we'll have to follow the same process as we would with a vacancy of a council seat. Folks will have the opportunity to submit a letter of interest in filling that position, and then, also, the public has the opportunity to petition to hold a special election to fill that seat, as well."
Another major agenda item is a public hearing on the sale of property at 909 7th Avenue to Robert Miller. Lyman says the city has been looking to dispose of this property for a long time.
"We had it originally under an agreement with a different person," he said. "But, when it came time to sign the paperwork, they backed out of it. Mr. Miller expressed interest at the time of that original work, so he put back in for it."
Also Tuesday night, the council will hear a number of reports, including Shenandoah Public Library's annual report, consider a rezoning request for 307 North Center Street, and discuss two Revolving Loan Fund applications.