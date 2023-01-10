(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah City Hall was the site of another showdown on a controversial carbon pipeline project in KMAland.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council took no action to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution objecting to Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express carbon pipeline project. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at its December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain in acquiring property for the pipeline, which would extend through a good portion of the Midwest--including Western Iowa. Both supporters and opponents stated their cases on the project. Jim Stark is CFO with Green Plains, whose Shenandoah ethanol plant is one of 12 in Iowa to be served by the pipeline. Stark says the pipeline is the most significant method of reducing the plant's carbon footprint--a necessity for manufacturing future projects, such as jet fuel, for example.
"In order for ethanol to be used in the production of sustainable aviation fuel, it must be low carbon," said Stark. "Our ethanol produced today does not meet those requirements for that new potential market, and along with other reasons I mentioned earlier, it is why Green Plains was an early signer with the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline."
Grant Terry is Summit's senior pipeline project manager. Terry extolled the safety steps the company plans to take during the pipeline's construction, and expressed confidence in the project's contractors.
"The contractors that are going to be capable of completing this project in the timeframe we're looking at--since it's going to be a shotgun start across five different states--they're the best in the business," said Terry. "They've been doing this much longer than I've been alive. That just goes to show this is going to be conducted in a safe manner, and we're going to take additional steps to ensure that safety."
Opponents, however, challenged Summit's safety claims. Marty Maher, who owns property near Imogene, says the proposed pipeline carries the risk of a mass casualty incident if it ruptures.
"You've got a new assisted living facility going up out here on the west side of Highway 59," said Maher. "You know, if you had a school, you have to have mandatory evacuation plans (with drills) at least a couple times a year. That happens in other cities in the state of Iowa where they have a pipeline next to a school. You have to have mandatory evacuation programs. You're going to have to do that with the assisted living facility.
"You have to protect the citizens of Shenandoah. That's who you were elected to protect--not Summit Carbon Solutions," he added.
However, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell urged the council to support the pipeline, and not listen to opponents' comments--which he claimed were intended to scare council members into opposing the project.
"We're not scared people," said Connell. "You ran for the city council, because you cared about this town. If you want this town to continue to grow, if you want to make sure that your grandkids have an opportunity like we did to grow up in this great community, it's important that you do the right thing. And, the right thing is to support the Summit Carbon Solutions project, which supports Green Plains, which supports farmers. Fifty percent of the corn in Iowa goes to ethanol. You eliminate ethanol in Iowa, what do you do to the farm economy?"
Action to override McQueen's veto was placed on the council's agenda--but no motion was made. In other business, the council authorized City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to make offers on two undisclosed parcels of land--one measuring 5.3 acres, the other 86 acres. Council members took action following a closed session on the proposed land acquisition.