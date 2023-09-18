(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials say river levels for the city's water source are now out of the "danger category" regarding water conservation.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda City Council heard an update from City Manager Gary McClarnon, who has been monitoring the West Nodaway River and ensuring the city doesn't need to enact its water conservation ordinance. The regulation typically goes into effect when the river gets below a certain level. McClarnon says some of the recent rains have improved the river's condition.
"We did get down to 23.7 cubic feet per second, so I was a little bit concerned--because once we get down to 15 (cfs) is when we start asking people to conserve water," said McClarnon. "So, I've been watching it and with the recent rains we've had, it has gone up some. So, we're out of what I call the 'danger category' right now."
Under the city's ordinances, once the river dips below 15 cfs for seven consecutive days, residents are asked to cut back on discretionary water use, such as watering lawns and washing sidewalks. At eight cfs, conservation becomes mandatory, and at five cfs, each household is limited to 3,000 gallons of water per day. However, Councilman Matt Ridge noted treatment costs are also on the rise.
"We're already in the danger territory with the pricing of the chemicals that they have to add," Ridge emphasized. "Then in our report here, we've used a considerable amount of what we budget for them for chemicals as well."
McClarnon noted that since it has been relatively dry for an extended period, they have had to feed more chemicals to treat the water before it enters the city's water system. He says the additional costs for treatment also impact the city's ability to upgrade water infrastructure.
"That hurts us for doing infrastructure improvements and that's why we usually wait until spring before we make that final decision because we can then see where we're at budget wise," McClarnon explained. "But, I do know that we've gone two straight years without any infrastructure improvements in water--that could come back and bite us down the road."
City officials use measurements provided by a U.S. Geological Survey gauge that tracks the river's flow over a low-head dam on the east side of town. Ridge also inquired about the city placing temporary flashboards on the dam to help ensure they have adequate water levels.