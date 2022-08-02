(Cedar Rapids) -- A Pottawattamie County man and former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for an illegal dog pharmacy operation.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that 57-year-old Jon Stidham of McClelland was sentenced in federal court last week. Stidham pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone -- a Schedule III controlled substance -- by means of the internet without a valid prescription and one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.
In his plea agreement, Stidham admitted to operating Kennel Supply, LLC, which provided a variety of items from a brick-and-mortar location and also sold controlled and non-controlled substances online. Between 2015 and 2018, Stidham sold over 300,000 doses of the drug, which is used primarily to keep female dogs from going into heat and allowing them to continue racing. Stidham also distributed over 50 types of misbranded prescription drugs without a valid prescription. In total, Stidham amassed over $527,000 in profits from the illegal activity.
Stidham was sentenced last week as part of a plea agreement. In addition to 15 months in prison, he was fined $7,500 and ordered to forfeit all of the proceeds from the illegal activity. He will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. He was released on bond previously and will surrender to the Bureau of Prisons at a date to be determined.