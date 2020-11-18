(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley's absence was noted in Congress Wednesday morning.
For the first time in 27 years Grassley missed a vote in the U.S. Senate Tuesday. Grassley remains in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Grassley's streak of consecutive votes in a speech on the Senate floor.
"Before yesterday (Tuesday), the senior senator from Iowa had not missed a single vote in this body since 1993, when he was in Iowa helping with historic flooding," said McConnell. "Since then, across 27 years and 8,977 Senate votes, Senator Grassley had shown up for every single one.
"It is by far the longest such streak in Senate history. Senator Grassley broke the previous record back in January, 2016, and obviously continued to extend it for almost five years," he added.
While saying the 87-year-old Grassley's show of diligence and dedication is remarkable by any measure, McConnell added Grassley's devotion is just his daily routine.
"This is the senator who manages to visit all 99 counties in Iowa every year--we call it 'the full Grassley,'" said McConnell. "Nearly 9,000 consecutive Senate votes must have seemed a cakewalk by comparison."
However, McConnell says Grassley's streak was put on hold due to coronavirus.
"On the advice of doctors, after close contact with someone who had later tested positive for the coronavirus, Senator Grassley began self-quarantining yesterday (Tuesday) morning," he said. "Later in the day, our colleague let us know he had tested positive himself--underscoring why his good judgment to follow doctors' orders while awaiting his test result was absolutely the right decision."
McConnell says Grassley's historic run has been put on pause for the same reason that was compiled in the first place--leadership, service to others and a determination to set the right example. He added Grassley reported Tuesday evening that he felt fine. Grassley is president pro tempore, and is third in line to the presidency.