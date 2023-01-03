(Red Oak) -- Officials with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council are wanting to ensure a program aimed at improving the housing stock in Red Oak is working as efficiently as possible.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council received a presentation and update from SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy on his agency's Rental Inspection Program. Enforced in Red Oak since 2015, McCurdy says the program was implemented to ensure rental properties in the community were not deteriorating. He adds a housing study was beginning to identify the issue in Red Oak.
"One of the big outcomes that came out of that was if you layered a map of rental properties in the community with a map of housing conditions, they jived very closely in terms of some of our older housing stock that wasn't in very good shape, a lot of that was a rental situation," McCurdy explained.
McCurdy says Red Oak currently has anywhere between 850 to 900 rental opportunities. Additionally, he says the city also implemented similar inspection programs through SWIPCO for new buildings on top of an existing permit process, property maintenance codes, and dangerous buildings or dilapidated structures to take a more comprehensive approach to the city's housing stock.
However, McCurdy says most of the current codes were adopted from a 2015 version of the International Council Codes, with the rental inspection program based on the International Property Maintenance Code, which aligns with the state's current regulations. He suggested updating those to the 2018 versions.
"There's not a ton of difference that's in that, but that would make you consistent with other communities that are doing it now," said McCurdy. "And also the 2018 (code) references a number of the 2015 building codes, which is again with the state of Iowa."
McCurdy adds SWIPCO divided the community's rental properties into thirds to establish a rotation of which buildings would be inspected each year. However, he says the program loses effectiveness when property owners do not participate in the program or are not compliant with the building or maintenance codes, which McCurdy adds has also occurred occasionally in Red Oak.
"The vast majority of the cases where it does not pass, and then we go back out and re-inspect it, it's fixed, and that's what we want, we want compliance -- that's the goal in this," he said. "But when we get into situations where there's continued non-compliance beyond the regulatory timeframe set or just ignoring the process, that's where we need to start taking about municipal infractions or things of that nature, just as you would if you cited someone for a nuisance and they didn't abate that nuisance over time."
McCurdy also suggested the council establish an Appeals Board for the inspection programs, which the code calls for, and possibly revise the threshold for maintenance or renovation costs, which currently states any project at or above $10,000 is required to be inspected by SWIPCO. However, he adds another suggestion is to have all building permits submitted to city hall run by SWIPCO to ensure proposals meeting specific criteria are being inspected.
"Almost all new construction, bang, automatically, it gets inspected, but we were finding that some smaller permits were not being referred for inspection, but met the requirement," said McCurdy. "There was also some bigger permits that were fairly simple work, but also weren't being referred. In the end, if we're not inspecting all of those that are suppose to be inspected under the program, it does undercut our credibility as we're doing that."
McCurdy also suggested a review of the previous reporting done by his agency, building permit fee structure, and the current zoning, and adopting an additional section of code to prevent back-and-forth referrals between state and local code. He adds draft proposals for the code updates can be provided to the council before a future meeting for their review and possible approval. McCurdy also updated the council on the status of the Urban Revitalization Program and the 2017 Owner Occupied Housing Rehab Loan Forgiveness process. Councilman Brian Bills commended McCurdy and his agency for their efforts saying he has seen an great improvement in the city's rental properties since the city implemented the program.
In other business, the council:
--Received an update from Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti on the hiring of a search firm to assist in finding a new permanent city administrator.
--Approved a $50,000 transfer of funds to the 8th Street Storm Sewer Project
--Approved appointments and re-appointments to various boards and commissions. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius noted a vacancy still remains on the Downtown Urban Renewal Board after Roger Vial chose to not be re-appointed, and two vacancies remain on the Library Board.
--Approved the Mayor and Council appointments to their respective boards and commissions.