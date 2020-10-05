(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are receiving some help in luring new retail outlets to the area.
Montgomery County Development Corporation recently partnered with Retail Strategies of Birmingham, Alabama as part of its economic development efforts. MCDC President Ann Carder tells KMA News former development director Shawnna Silvius discovered the firm prior to her resignation last month.
"We checked several references," said Carder, "and communities and counties of similar size--slightly more, slightly less--everyone had the same answer: that these folks are great partners to recruit retail to southwest Iowa. They have a different approach than other companies, and much like other places in rural America right now, we've lost some major retail players in our community."
MCDC officials say the need for general merchandise retail has increased with the closures of Kmart and Shopko over the past several years. Carder says the company uses analytics to determine a good retail fit for the county.
"They do a lot of analytics study, and analyzing the potential areas where retail might want to locate, based on existing areas," she said. "Either property that is being underutilized, available, whether it's an existing building or structure, or maybe it's land for development. And then, they match it with companies they are currently working with."
Because Retail Strategies is a nationwide firm, Carder says the company works with local officials to find the right fit for each community.
"They not only say, 'well, here's a list of companies--good luck,'" said Carder, "they don't do that. They said, 'we will help bring the company and landowner together, and even negotiate the deal to help make it happen.'"
Carder adds the continuing coronavirus pandemic demonstrates the need for increased local retail expansion, as more people want to shop closer to home. She adds new businesses are important in generating increased tax revenues for the county and individual cities.