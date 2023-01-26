(Topeka, KS) -- It's a step in the farmers' favor, but some agricultural law experts are still skeptical about the impacts of a recent agreement reached in the "right to repair" movement.
Earlier this month, the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment. However, Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen has some hesitations on the agreement's significance, mainly due to a provision that could allow the deal to become null and void.
"There's a trust factor that's here," said McEowen. "Because this agreement does state that if American Farm Bureau does participate in and is successful in promoting, supporting, lobbying, or in effect, getting state 'right to repair' legislation that imposes obligations beyond the commitments in the memorandum of understanding, then all deals are off."
McEowen says John Deere reserves the right to withdraw from the agreement with 15 days notice. He adds the MOU discussions are also not new to possibly slowing down substantial "right to repair" rulings, and currently, several states and the federal government are making a push for legislation.
"In the last two years, federal right to repair legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate several times -- we had H.R. 4006 and that was the Fair Repair Act introduced in June 2021 and then we had a Senate bill that was 3830, the Fair Repair Act of 2022, which came down in March 2022," he said. "And we have, at my count, at least 27 states that have or are considering 'right to repair' legislation."
McEowen says the federal legislation has typically covered a broad range outside of just agriculture. However, the discourse has made its way into the ag industry as equipment becomes more reliant on advanced technologies.
"The advocates of right to repair are seeking access to the manufacturer's diagnostic and repair software and all of that telematic data, not withstanding the manufacturer's claims that the access jeopardizes their intellectual property rights," McEowen explained. "So, we've got a rub here between what I'm buying when I buy a piece of equipment -- am I buying a full piece of equipment, or just a license to use it subject to the company retaining their intellectual property rights."
Last year, New York passed the first significant piece of "right to repair" legislation involving electronic devices requiring developers to provide repair information, parts, tools, and software to independent repair shops. McEowen says the concerns primarily come down to repair delays in an often time-sensitive ag industry, particularly during harvest.
"It's not like on older equipment where you if something broke down you could fix it right there, go to town to get parts, or maybe you had parts in a barn, fix it, and get moving again," said McEowen. "So, the big concern here is for farmers, they want the (MOU) to be able to facilitate their ability to fix something on the spot and have access to those diagnostics so they can take care of it themselves, when the need arises."
Several class action lawsuits are still working their way through the courts. However, without any significant rulings or decisions, McEowen expects the topic to still be a "hot button" issue and will likely be included in the 2023 Farm Bill discussions.